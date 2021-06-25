By Lizzy Okoji/Abuja

Chimezie Ogu, Consul General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China has called for closer cooperation between Nigeria and Longrich Industries to further strengthen bilateral ties and boost Nigeria’s economy.

Ogu made the call during a courtesy visit to Mr. Xu Zhiwei, Chairman, Longrich Industries at the company’s headquarters at the outskirts of Shanghai province of China.

In a statement by the Nigerian Mission in Shanghai, Ogu commended the good work of the company.

He said Longrich had provided health and cosmetics needs of Nigerians household through the production of tested global brands of various products.

He praised Longrich’s advanced intelligent production level and its brands.

“Longrich products are very popular in Nigeria. Every Nigerian family has Longrich products, and the country serves as the biggest market for the company in Africa and next to China in the world.

“The presence of the company in Nigeria has offered job and business opportunities to young men and women, who before now, were jobless.

“The introduction of the company’s novel network of marketing strategy has made many Nigerians millionaires.

“Longrich can develop more excellent products to meet the needs of the Nigerian market.”

Ogu also stated that with the establishment and construction of Longrich industry in Lagos, it has given opportunity to the transfer of technology and skill.

This, he added, is the new focus of the present administration in its drive for Foreign Direct Investment with its international partners.

The Consul General also canvassed for the training and retraining of Nigerians working with the company, adding that it would assist the Federal government efforts to address unemployment problem in the country.

He also urged the management to consider recruiting young Nigerians living in China to participate in the internship programme of the company at its company’s headquarters in Shanghai for a better mutual cooperation.

Ogu also urged the company to offer job placements and opportunities to qualified young Nigerian graduates that studied in host country to continue to promote and boost the bilateral cooperation between both sides.

Responding, Mr. Xu, the stated that the request of the Consul General would be given consideration in recognition of the cordial bilateral relation existing between China and Nigeria.

Xu stated that the Company established its presence in Nigerian Market in 2012 and has made giant stride in the Nigerian economy.

He informed the Nigerian Envoy that as part of the company’s internationalization strategy, the management had signed a contract with Nigeria’s Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos state.

This he explained was done through the construction of 40,000-square-meter production line, to become the first artificial intelligence factory along the “Belt and Road” in Nigeria.

According to Xu, this is an important step for the realization of the national “Belt and Road” initiative by Chinese enterprises.

“This project will not only provide Longrich overseas branch with comprehensive large supply chain, product guarantee, import and export, customs clearance and other overall services.

“But it will also provide all important local brands in Nigeria, as well as the entire African market”, Xu stated.

Xu stated that Longrich Nigeria is a window to open up African market to introduce the “Chinese myth” in the African continent and the world.

The Nigerian Consul General and his delegation after the visit to Xu also visited the Longrich Research & Development center, intelligent factory and other places in the production line of the company