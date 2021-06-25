President Muhammadu Buhari prayed for Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on his 59th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement released by Garba Shehu, said he recognized the vision, maturity and courage Gbajabiamila has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

The statement further said:

“President Buhari felicitates with the Speaker and his family on the auspicious moment, joining the National Assembly, particularly members of the green chamber, in celebrating with the lawmaker, whose selflessness, forthrightness and patriotism continue to broaden the scope of policies, taking into full consideration the voice of Nigerians.

“As the visionary leader turns 59, the President prays for his good health and strength, and the grace of God for more wisdom to keep serving the country.”