By Abankula

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has quit the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress. He was welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

Sen. Nwaoboshi, represents Delta North District, Delta State.

He was presented to President Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

The Senator was warmly welcomed by party members.

Nwaoboshi was suspended for a month by the PDP a few days ago, accused of anti-party activities.