(2nd Right) Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar with the award recipients for the 2021 Civil Service Week (R-L) Dr Bashir Ibrahim, Consultant, Public Health, State House Clinic, Dalil Badego, Chief Clerical Officer/Newspaper, magazines distribution officer in the Planning, Research and Statistics department and Hosea Yahsim, a senior Motor Driver at the State House. The workers were recognised for their outstanding performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic at an event to mark the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration at the weekend in Abuja.
By Nimot Sulaimon
State House as part of events marking the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration, held a ceremony to celebrate COVID-19 role models.
The event which was put together by the management of State House was meant to recognize and celebrate role models that continuously rendered their duties despite the pandemic.
Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar presenting an award to Waheed Shobande of State House Media Department in recognition of his outstanding performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic at an event to mark the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration at the weekend in Abuja . 25th June 2021
Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar presenting an award to Dr Ebuta Agbor of the State House Clinic in recognition of his outstanding performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic at an event to mark the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration at the weekend in Abuja 25th June 2021
Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar presenting an award to Hosea Yahsim, a senior Motor Driver at the State House in recognition of his outstanding performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic at an event to mark the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration at the weekend in Abuja . 25th June 2021
