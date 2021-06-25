Some lecturers of the University of Lagos, have confirmed that Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga to death, is a student of the institution.

This came days after UNILAG refused to comment on the status of Chidinma Ojukwu.

However, a lecturer in the department, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “I know her (Chidinma) because of her beauty and innocent look. She is an introvert to the core.

“Left for her striking beauty, she is not likely to be noticed by anyone, because she doesn’t talk in class.”

Another lecturer also confirmed that Chidinma is a 300-level student in the department.

“Yes, in our group chats, where there are several professors, it was confirmed that she is a 300-level part-time student of Mass Communication, UNILAG,” the lecturer told Punch.

One of the classmates, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Yes, she (Chidinma) is a 300-level part-time student of Mass Communication. I know her, but we are not on talking terms; she doesn’t interact with many people. She is a recluse.

“She is a cool girl, who comes for lectures and leave afterward; she has few friends, who she talks to. I don’t really know much about her.”

Another student said he had not seen her in the current semester, adding that their lectures could not hold on Thursday as the lecturers did not turn up.

“I have not seen her this semester since we resumed on May 10. We were supposed to have lectures today, but the lecturers did not come. Likewise, her issue has been a major topic on our WhatsApp platform; it was a chaotic debate as members took sides,” he said.

However, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, when contacted, refused to confirm if Chidinma was indeed a student of the institution.