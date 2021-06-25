By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hits 56 years today and he celebrated it in style dancing and giving praise and glory to God for sparing his life.

The elated governor took to Instagram to display pictures were he was rocking the dance floor to show appreciation to God.

Sanwo-Olu admonished Nigerians to always rejoice and be not anxious about anything, but that in all situation, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, they should make their requests known to God.

He then wrote: “Rejoice in the Lord always…. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be known to God.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:4-7.

“For the gift of life, I say thank you Lord. For sound health and mind, I am indeed thankful. For Family, Friends, Associates, Colleagues, and Lagos state as a whole, I say thank you Lord. I am indeed the one who came back to say thank you Lord.

“Another 25th of June has come to remind me of my life’s purpose and God’s ultimate plans. I have embraced a life of service, and a heart of compassion and empathy.

“Have I been misunderstood? Yes. Have I been vilified? Absolutely. Have I been misquoted? Severally. But through it all, my heart, my intentions, my conscience, my efforts, my actions, the works of my hands, and the grace of God will always speak for me.

“Therefore, I will rejoice and be glad, for this is indeed the day that the Lord has made.”

Sanwo-Olu was born on June 25, 1965.