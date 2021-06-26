Jumabee performing at the Lokoja concert
By Taiwo Okanlawon
Popular entertainers such as 9ice, Helen Paul, Ruger thrilled fans at the just concluded Lokoja concert in Kogi state.
The concert, themed, Jumabee Inspires Concert was held at the township stadium. It attracted over 10,000 music fans.
Nigerian singer and songwriter Juwon Demas Olorunnipa hosts the concert every June 21st, his birthday.
Jumabee who is the SSA on entertainment to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello also visited and donated essentials to the Prisons and Orphanage Homes respectively across the Kogi State.
Some pictures from the concert;
Jumabee performing at his Concert held in Lokoja, Kogi State
Jumabee performing at his Concert held in Lokoja, Kogi State
9ice performing at Jumabee Inspires Concert 2021 held in Lokoja, Kogi State
9ice performing at Jumabee Inspires Concert 2021 held in Lokoja, Kogi State
Ruger performing at Jumabee Inspires Concert 2021 held in Lokoja, Kogi State
Artiste performing at Jumabee Inspires Concert 2021 held in Lokoja, Kogi State
Crowd at Jumabee Inspires Concert 2021 held in Lokoja, Kogi State
Jumabee performing at his Concert held in Lokoja, Kogi State
