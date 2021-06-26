By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular entertainers such as 9ice, Helen Paul, Ruger thrilled fans at the just concluded Lokoja concert in Kogi state.

The concert, themed, Jumabee Inspires Concert was held at the township stadium. It attracted over 10,000 music fans.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Juwon Demas Olorunnipa hosts the concert every June 21st, his birthday.

Jumabee who is the SSA on entertainment to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello also visited and donated essentials to the Prisons and Orphanage Homes respectively across the Kogi State.

Some pictures from the concert;