By Taiwo Okanlawon

Recording Academy member, Richardine Bartee has revealed the next set of Nigerian artistes that might win the prestigious Grammy Awards in five years.

The promoter of Afrobeats also explained how people get nominated for awards.

She spoke on the heels of Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, winning Grammy’s at the 2021 edition.

Burna Boy won the Global Music Album category for Twice as Tall album while Wizkid snatched one for his song with Beyonce under the Best Music Video category.

In an interview with Legit, Bartee, said that artistes like Olamide, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold stand a chance of winning Grammy Awards in a few years going by the selection criteria.

Speaking further, the publicist said that she loves the fact that there is always music coming out of Nigeria with proper cultural representation.

Richardine briefly explained the process that proceeds the Grammy nomination of any artiste and touched on how important promotion is for any project.

With reference to her experience with Nigerian artistes, she revealed that the kind of music Adekunle Gold does has put him on the path to probably snatching a Grammy Award in five years.

Other singers who are doing great like Adekunle Gold and might get it are Patoranking, Olamide, Bella Shmurda, Rema and Oxlade.

Watch her interview here.