By Mohammed Tijjani/Kaduna

Another mass abduction of travellers by bandits has taken place on Kaduna-Kachia road in Kaduna state, the Police Command in the state confirmed.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the exact number of hostages taken by bandits, was yet unknown.

Jalige said three empty vehicles were recovered from the scene, while one person was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned said the kidnapping happened about 3:00pm at Makyalli area.

According to him, he was plying the road when some people alerted him a few meters to the place of the incident.

He said he and some other lucky commuters spent about 40 minutes on the highway before security operatives came and cleared the road.

Bandits have carried out a number of kidnappings in the state, especially on the Kaduna-Abuja highhway.

The bandits made headlines when they kidnapped some students of Forestry College and later Greenfield University.