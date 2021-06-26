By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Denmark have crushed Wales 4-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday in Amsterdam.

It was a comprehensive victory for Denmark as they took control of the match from the beginning to the end.

Kasper Dolberg gave Denmark the lead on 27 minutes after he took a great first touch to control a killer pass on the edge of the box and curled the ball inside the right post in trademark fashion.

Dolberg doubled Denmark’s lead on 48 minutes, scoring his brace.

He gathered the ball off a rebound inside the box and fired home into the right side of the net.

Joakim Maehle made it 3-0 for Denmark on 88 minutes, as he received a well-taken defence-splitting low pass inside the box and scored. His great effort made its way into the right side of the goal.

Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 on four minutes added time. He collected a pass and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.

The referee initially disallowed the goal for offside but a check by VAR ruled out the offside and gave Denmark the goal.