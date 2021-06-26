By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya has said that traditional leaders are critical to the success of ongoing operations to end Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the Northeast.

The COAS said this during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, CFR and Members of Borno Emirate on Friday 25th June, 2021 in his palace Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to a press statement on Saturday signed by Colone Ado Isa, General Faruk was pleased to be at the Shehu’s palace.

General Faruk said he felt it was an honour to visit the Shehu as a father, leader not only in Borno but also in the country, and to receive royal blessing for the task ahead of him.

The COAS also appreciated the support of the monarch and the entire Emirate even while he was in the State as the Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment as the 22nd Chief of the Army Staff.

He noted the support of the royal father and that the Emirate has led to some of the successes recorded in the operations against the terrorists. He solicited for more support.

The Shehu of Borno commended the military for the gradual return of peace to the State and Northeast.

He said 17 of the 27 local government areas previously occupied by Boko Haram Terrorists some years ago have been recaptured and civil authority restored.

The monarch asked the COAS not to be deterred and pledged the support of the Emirate to the Army leadership and Military generally.

The COAS was accompanied to the palace by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, and other Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI.