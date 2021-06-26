Hollywood star Vin Diesel has confirmed that American rapper Cardi B would return in the next installment of “Fast & Furious.

The 28-year-old singer plays Leysa in the latest Fast & Furious (F9) which premiered in theatres on Friday.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Diesel said, “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale.”

“She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time,” he said adding that “I love Cardi … she showed up and within a minute she’s part of the family,” director Justin Lin told the same outlet, saying he’d “work with her any day.”

“And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her,” the 53-year-old star added.

“F9,” the ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” saga, hits U.S. and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.

The rapper had previously revealed that she was personally invited by Diesel to star in the production.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ is expected to premiere in 2022.