By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight title-holder, Anthony Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

“September 25 is the date, Hearn said on Instagram.

Joshua was previously scheduled to have an all-British heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury this summer but a legal ruling in the United States derailed a proposed fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

An arbitration hearing upheld a claim from heavyweight Deontay Wilder that he was contractually owed a third fight with WBC champion Fury.

It means Joshua will now face Usyk in September, while Fury will take on Wilder to complete a trilogy of fights between the two on July 24. Victory for both Britons would fuel more talk of a potential undisputed bout.

However, the venue for the match has not yet been concluded as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is tipped to be the likely venue.