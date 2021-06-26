By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Big Brothers Naija Lockdown housemates edition Ka3rna and Lucy have finally settled their existing rift.

Both reality TV stars buried their swords barely 48 hours after they revealed why they had not been in talking terms months before the reunion show began.

However, both housemates used to be best friends before they left the house and remained besties months after their exit from the house.

While revealing why she stopped talking to Lucy, Ka3rna told Ebuka that Lucy was not honest with her and loyal like she was in their friendship.

Ka3rna, who was shedding tears said that she didn’t feel the same friendship energy and also Lucy became friends with Nengi who does not like her (ka3na).

In her own defence, Lucy said Ka3na had issues with almost all the housemates and that it was hard to keep up.

However, Lucy took to her instastory recently to appreciate Ka3na for always being a good friend and being there for her.

She noted that friends fight, and getting past it and staying friends is key.

Ka3na later reposted Lucy’s status confirming that all was good with them. The Lockdown ladies are also back to following each other on social media.