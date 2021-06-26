By Salisu Sani-Idris/Abuja

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) broke its silence Friday night on the leaking National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Head, Public Relations and Information, FCDA, Mr Richard Nduul, said the repair of the roof and other renovations are undergoing procurement process.

Nduul explained that the management of the NASS approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the complex to bring it in tune with parliamentary buildings around the world.

He said that the contract would be awarded soon, in conformity with requirements of the Procurement Act and also considering all other relevant parameters.

He gave assurance that the rehabilitation of the complex would be executed meticulously to ensure the nation got value for the funds that would be expended.

According to him, this has been the tradition with every other assignment which the FCDA has undertaken.

Nduul said further:

“The attention of the FCDA has been drawn to recent flooding of the lobby of the National Assembly complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof.

” Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.

” Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the complex,” he said.