Ariwodola Idowu/NAN

Some yet-to-be-identified armed men have abducted another traditional ruler in Ekiti, Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, the Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network code-named Amotekun confirmed the incident on Saturday.

He said that all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Aootekun corps, local hunters, and Vigilance groups were already in the forest searching for the monarch.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the command was still studying the reports and would soon react formally.

Abutu assured of police continued readiness to deal with all manner of criminals wherever they are hiding in the state.

Abutu said protection of lives and property remained a top priority of the Command and warned criminals to steer clear of the state or face the consequences.

Meanwhile, NAN reported that the traditional ruler was returning from the farm with his wife on Friday when he was abducted.

His wife was reportedly allowed to go based on the plea of the monarch.

“The Oba and the wife went to the farm and were accosted by the gunmen.

”The two would have been kidnapped but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with,” NAN quoted one of the sources.