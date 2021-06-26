By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Tolani Shobajo also known as TolaniBaj has revealed that she had sex with her fellow star, Prince after the show, which she regretted because she expected more.

According to Tolanibaj, she regretted getting intimate with him because she had put more expectation on him, but she was disappointed at the end of the day because it was wack.

In her words: ”The intimacy happened because I was feeling Prince at the time and I 100% regret it. And it was wack by the way. I really expected more from somebody that carried shoulder like this. You should have impressed me, but you didn’t,” she said at the reunion show.

Prince on his part confirmed that they indeed had sex, adding that he later made it clear to TolaniBaj that they were not an item and that there was no ”PriBaj”, the name coined for their relationship by their fans.

He said the only thing he regretted in his life is his ”relationship” with TolaniBaj.

Tolani also revealed that Prince and Lilo kissed in the house.

According to her, this was after the all-white party they had when the show ended. She said she felt disrespected by their action.

Lilo on her part said, the incident happened while she was drunk and Prince quickly stopped her.

”The Saturday party came, everyone was at the party. I was drunk and he was in the bus and he was like come sit with me,” she said.

“The funny thing is that that night, Tolani was actually there and Eric was actually sitting next to him, He was holding me so I kissed him and he was no Lilo stop, don’t do that. It didn’t even last five seconds because he actually stopped me,” she added.