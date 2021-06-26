By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian entrepreneur and aphrodisiacs seller, Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees, popularly known as Miwa has welcomed a new baby.

Miwa, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Miwa Signature Palace, is popular across Nigeria as a major merchant in the Kayamata business.

The new mum took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

Reports say the new baby’s father is Olayemi Omotolani Abeeb Lateef, CEO of Kolaq Alagbo, but, Miwa has remained silent about the story.

She wrote; “My side of the story will remain my life decision and lesson, not an article for public review and comment.

“I chose to stay quiet because of my mental state and the safety of my unborn child and not because I was wrong. Today, I’m grateful to God not just for my life but for 2. As a new mother, I naturally learnt to cherish my peace, I found myself letting go off everything I bottled up for long.

“My fear, My worry, My cry, My pain, My thoughts took 1 second of genuine happiness to HEAL. The feeling is MAGICAL, BEAUTIFUL yet UNEXPLAINABLE.

“Ya Rabb, Thank you for EVERYTHING, I’m your favorite baby girl and I know it😂😂 you have given me the best of BOTH worlds. I am a testimony of your Grace.

“Hadha min fadli Rabbi

“Oluwatomiwa Ayinke, YOU are clothed in strength and laugh without fear of the future.

“A real woman who knows how to keep her life on track without seeking pity or validation. I’m proud of me because I survived the days i thought I couldn’t. I don’t lose, I learn!

“The best revenge is them seeing they didnt stop shiit.

“I don’t need the last words on a situation REPORTED MANIPULATIVELY to bring me Down. I already sought HEALING and found peace in not proving a point.

“I’m proud of how I’ve handled the past few months, the silent battles I fought, the moments I had to humble myself and wipe my own tears ❤️ Nothing feels better than this PHASE… Happy birthday to the STRONGEST BABY GIRL ALIVE, I Celebrate YOUR STRENGTH MIMI 😍 The BATTLE IS ALREADY WON…..”

