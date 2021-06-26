Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, wife of Zamfara Governor, has donated an 18-seater bus to Government Girl’s Secondary School (GGSS), Tudun Wada, in Gusau.

According to the governor’s wife, the gesture is to promote girl-child education in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Zainab Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said the donation was presented by Matawalle during the inauguration of the girl-child education project under her Foundation, “Aide á L’aide’’.

According to the statement, Matawalle also distributed 2,000 sets of educational materials which include school bags, exercise books and writing materials to students of the school.

She also donated five sewing machines to the skills acquisition centre of the school as well as cash to the teachers and students.

“The gesture is part of my initiatives toward increasing the enrollment and retention of the girl-child in schools,’’ Matawalle said.

She said the event was in line with the objectives of promoting education in recognition of its indispensable role in the development of the state.

The First Lady explained that her Foundation, Aide a l’aide, would ensure that the girl-child in Zamfara were provided with educational support.

“Good virtues form a very integral part of the growth in the moral upbringing of the family as a whole and it cannot be achieved without education.

“I reiterate my appreciation to my husband Gov. Bello Matawalle in supporting all my initiatives while complementing his efforts to promote socio-economic development in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate my call to all stakeholders to take charge of promoting the girl-child education,” she appealed.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the State Female Education Board, Dr Barira Ibrahim commended the foresight of the first lady in promoting Girl-Child Education in the state.

Ibrahim described the Gov.’s wife’s visit to the school as an encouragement to the teachers, students as well as education managers in the state.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Hajiya Zulaiha Muhammad described the Gov.’s wife’s visit to the school as historic, timely and welcome development.