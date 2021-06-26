Gina Coladangelo, the aide who was filmed kissing the former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly quit her job at the Department of Health.

According to Mirror, Gina has joined Mr Hancock on the exit train, leaving her £15,000-a-year role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health.

The Health Secretary quit Saturday, after failing to cling on to his job.

Photographs and video had shown him kissing married Gina inside the Department of Health HQ in London last month.

His action was a blatant violation of social distancing rule imposed by government to fight COVID-19.

Beside Hancock was also a cheat as he is still legally married to his wife Martha.