Do you desire to be one of Africa’s leading lights in the film and Tv industry? If so, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is where you should be!

The MTF Academy now in its third year has announced the call to entry for its sought-after film and TV training programme!

The application which commenced on June 1 2021, is open to only Nigerians and Ghanaians. So what are you waiting for?

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film, to apply for the exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

Like in 2018 and 2019, 20 students alongside select members of the public will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses which are powered by various international partners including Dolby, CBS Justice and Jasco Broadcast Solutions to name a few.

The illustrious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) continues its commitment as an MTF partner, to award its annual 8-week NYFA Scholarship at the New York Academy to the top-performing student.

To start your application journey to the MTF Academy, follow these 5 easy steps:

Step 1: Go to https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email. Also, check your junk/spam folder if you don’t receive the notification.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then ‘LOGIN’ to start the application process. You can also go straight to ‘login’ if you previously registered in 2019 and use those details to logon.

Step 3: Once the application tab opens, click on ‘START THE APPLICATION PROCESS’ and fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also, make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation in PDF or Word docformat.

Step 4: Click SAVE and COMPLETE the application process.

Step 5: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

