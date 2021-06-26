By Daniels Ekugo

Nigeria is not left out in the new migration efforts towards electric and gas as alternative sources to petrol to run vehicles.

As the global automotive industry looks towards electric and gas as alternative sources to petrol to run vehicles on the road, Nigeria is not left out in the new migration efforts by different countries with the National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC) as the chief driver.

It is against this backdrop that the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella body for journalists covering the automobile sector, is throwing its weight behind the current trend during this year’s annual training and capacity building workshop for members to aid their skills on reporting in the country.

The event which is slated for July 29 with the theme “Migration from Petrol to Electric & Gas-Powered Vehicles; Opportunities & Challenges for Nigeria’’ will be held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja Lagos, with Jelani Aliyu, MFR, who has been at the forefront of this scheme invited as the guest speaker.

In a statement signed by Mike Ochonma, Chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the annual event is aimed at providing a robust refresher course for auto journalists to enhance their performances and efficiency in automotive journalism especially in view of the new electric car technology that is gradually being accepted by many countries.

According to the NAJA chairman, “The need for training and retraining cannot be overemphasized especially in the 21st century which is largely driven by the knowledge economy.

“Given the challenges of the times, NAJA’s resolve to continually equip members across the nation with relevant skills, and acquaint them with modern trends, tools and techniques for enhanced and effective performance is further demonstrated through this upcoming seminar.

He remarked that the seminar which was being organised in collaboration with key stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry will feature various experts including.

He said the theme becomes imperative because of the gradual move away from petrol-powered to both the electric and gas-powered vehicles, many countries, including Nigeria, are also shifting focus to align with the global trend.

“Since this new global thinking, there are many questions and concerns from vehicle owners both from the individual and corporate fleet buyers on the implications of the new trend.

“It is therefore important for journalists covering the beat to be abreast of the new technology for them to adequately report the sector, and also be able to answer questions and concerns regarding the new trends,” he added