By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood star, Mike Ezuruonye has been awarded a honorary doctorate degree by Estam University in Benin Republic.

The Nollywood star made the announcement in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Friday.

In the video, the actor asked fans to begin adressing him as a doctor he has become and thanked them for the support all along.

“It’s cause of you my fans, supporters and good people this happened. Dr Michael Ezuruonye loves you all,” he captioned the video.

The movie star bagged a doctorate in Arts and Literature from the institution.

Similarly, PM news reported on Thursday that member of defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye aka Mr P was awarded an honorary Doctorate degree from ESCAE University in Benin Republic.

The music star shared videos of himself wearing a convocation gown holding his glass-framed certificate.