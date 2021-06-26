By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Everton could announce the appointment of former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez as their new manager.

According to reports, the Spaniard has agreed to replace the departed Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti quit the club at the end of last season when he was offered the chance to return to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge at the Bernabeu.

According to Sky Sports, agreements have been reached over ‘key aspects’ of a proposed contract and Benitez is expected to put pen to paper in the next few days, after which an official announcement from the club is expected to soon follow.

Everton had also been in touch with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but ongoing interest in Benitez was part of the reason the Portuguese was ultimately not offered the job.

Everton will be Benitez’s fourth Premier League club and the Toffees stand to benefit tremendously from his vast experience and proven record in England.

Benitez famously guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in his first season at the club in 2004/05.