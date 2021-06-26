Scores of bandits shot dead in fierce gun-battle with troops in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops have killed scores of bandits in a gun-battle at Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), while on a fighting patrol, came under fire of bandits in the villages.

“In the fierce encounter that ensued, the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops. This led to scores of bandits being neutralized. The troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle,” he said.

Relatedly, he disclosed that troops had neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village, in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara.

Nwachukwu said during the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds.

He added that the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 riffle, one motorcycle and three mobile phones from the routed criminals.

“While appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigor of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

“He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti- banditry operations,” Nwachukwu said.