By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Police Command has released Chidinma Ojukwu’s father after he was arrested alongside the girl for the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The suspects father was arrested for hindering his daughter’s arrest at their residence when the police wanted to arrest the 21-year-old for allegedly stabbing Ataga to death.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has said that both Chidinma’s father and one Nkechi Mogbo, have been released on bail.

Mogbo had been in custody of the police prior to the arrest of Chidinma. She operated the serviced apartment where the 21-year-old murdered Ataga.

The Lagos police CP said that though investigation was ongoing, an order had been given for Mogbo’s release on bail, adding that Chidinma’s father had also been released.

Odumosu said that the suspects account of how she perpetrated the crime exonerated her father and Mogbo.

Odumosu said, “Chidinma’s statement exonerated her father as she said that he was not aware of the incident. We released him. Also, the lady in our custody, one Mrs Nkechi Mogbo, who leased the flat from the property owner and used it for a service apartment, has been released on bail.

“After Magbo was arrested, she assisted the police because of the information she gave us. Now that we got the principal suspect, and the fact that the principal suspect confessed that she singularly committed the act, and equally went further to explain that she never met Nkechi Mogbo, but that she only phoned her and that they transacted all the business online, I have ordered her release on bail while we continue our investigation.

“However, if any other thing during the investigation points to her, bail is not the end of the case and we will bring her back.”