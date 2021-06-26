The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has descended Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo, accusing them of unprofessional conduct.

Member board of trustees of the association, Prince Jide Kosoko told a news conference in Lagos that the association was aware of the derogatory statements made by Iyabo Ojo against it and the industry.

Kosoko told the two divas: enough is enough.

He said the association will not condone any more insults.

Iyabo Ojo was attacked over her principled position on Baba Ijesha, who is now facing trial for sexual assault of a minor.

In May, the association suspended Nkechi Blessing and Kehinde Adams aka Lege for fighting dirty on social media over the same Baba Ijesha.

In a statement signed by actor, Damola Olatunji, which was posted via the Association’s Instagram page, TAMPAN asked film directors who are members of its association to desist from working with both actors with immediate effect until their suspension is lifted.

At today’s press conference, Kosoko said:

“The attention of the Board of Trustees of TAMPAN and Elders of the Motion Picture Industry, especially of the Yoruba sector, have been drawn to the malicious damages being done to our sector by some unruly individuals that lack any iota of discipline and seeming to feel to be above the law.

“As you may be aware, certain unpleasant things have happened lately that has dragged the name of our association, TAMPAN in particular and the industry in general in the mud, which in totality are against what we stand for as individuals and as a group of professionals.

“We particularly observe the continuous derogatory statements made by Iyabo Ojo against the Association and the industry as a whole.

“Please note that we are not against her stand on the issue of alleged rape or sexual assault as the case maybe, which the Association and individuals have equally condemned at one time or the other, as we believe only a person without conscience will support rape or sexual assault in any form. However, Iyabo Ojo’s reckless accusations, abuses and embarrassment of our sector is also totally condemned.

“Unfortunately, Nkechi Blessing has also joined in the Ignoble tirades against the Association and by extension, the industry and we say enough is enough!

“As pioneers of this noble industry, if we fold our arms and allow the continuous blackmail that send negative signals across the world to go unchecked, the current situation that had impugned on our integrity will continue to grow to the detriment of humble practitioners, whose only source of livelihood is the practice of indigenous language movies (promoting Language to preserve culture).”

“As TAMPAN BoT members and elders of the industry in the Yoruba genre, we dare say to both Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing and others of their likes, that if you people think whatever visibility you have achieved today is not through the Yoruba sector of the Nigerian motion picture industry, you should, at least realise that the industry gave you the enabling environment for whatever you may have become today”.