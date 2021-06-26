Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Concerned about the recent spate of dastardly attacks on police officers, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Ezenwo Wike has urged the Federal government to put in place a workable life insurance scheme for all police personnel.

The governor said the life insurance scheme should be considered a necessity so that when a police officer dies on duty protecting the public, his loved ones will not be financially divested afterwards.

He made the suggestion when the President, Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Governor Wike observed that policing has become a risky occupation, and concerted effort must be made by the Federal government to ensure those police officers who risk their lives to protect others, are also protected alongside their families.

“Government should take appropriate step and put in place policy that will protect and provide a backup for the families of police officers. They should have insurance to guarantee and protect them, in case anything happens.”

The governor urged the President of POWA to continue to encourage the bereaved families of killed police officers that all hope is not lost.

He reiterated that the State government will not hesitate to partner with POWA and any organisations that mean well for the people of the State.

The governor announced donation of land and the sum of N50 million to assist POWA to construct a civil centre which will be used for skill acquisition for widows of deceased police officers.

Governor Wike also commended the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman for supporting the State to tackle insecurity.

Earlier, POWA president and also the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, said the primary purpose of the visit was to thank Governor Wike, the government and people of Rivers state for providing succour for the widows of deceased police officers.

“I am here to say a big thank you for being a father to my immediate family, which are the widows.”

She said POWA totally align with the ongoing transformation taking place in Rivers state under Governor Wike’s dynamic leadership.

Hajia Alkali Baba explained that POWA under her leadership will focus on giving hope to the widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian police force, and lend its voice to the challenges facing the police force.

“We are here to solicit your moral and logistics support for our organization, to enable us meet our mandate to attend to the welfare of widows of police officers and their orphans across Rivers State.”

The POWA president said she has initiated an empowerment programme to uplift the social status of the less privileged police officers wives.

The empowerment programme, she hinted, will also entail free medical outreach, cervical cancer screening, distribution of learning materials to children of police officers.

She solicited for allocation of land from the State government which will be used for construction of civil centre for the training of widows of police officers in various skills.