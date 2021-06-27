By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senator Andy Uba has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State.

Uba secured 230,201 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants and emerge as the party’s candidate for the November 6 governorship election.

The Chairman of the APC primary election panel and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early on Sunday morning.

Uba’s closest rival in the election, Johnbosco Onunkwo, polled 28,746 votes, out of the 348,490 total votes cast.

The full results as announced by the election committee for each of the candidates are:

Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201; Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281; George Moghalu – 18,596; Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348; Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414; Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189; Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335; Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727; Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466; Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907; Ben Etiaba – 4,244; Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746; Edozie Madu – 3,636 and Maxwell Okoye – 2,540

The election committee had adopted the open ballot mode, also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.