Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar played host to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria, His Excellency Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, on Sunday.

According to the statement released, Dr. Al Taffaq was hosted at the Asoroko residence of the former Vice President in Abuja.

The event was simply described as “a courtesy visit.”

However, what was discussed during the visit was not revealed.