Bandits attacked Idan Zaki village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday morning.

According to the report, the armed bandits invaded farmlands in the village and destroyed maize crops with cutlasses.

The bandits went on to vandalize the home of one Mr. Joseph Aboi, a resident of the village.

They also damaged a nearby vehicle, before storming a phone charging shop belonging to one Benjamin Joseph and carting away phones and chargers.

However, the swift response of the troops of the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) stationed in the Southern Kaduna general area repelled the attack early on, as the bandits retreated from the area in disarray.

One Angelina Francis, a resident of the village, was injured by a bullet during the sporadic shooting by the bandits.

She was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness while thanking the troops for their prompt response which halted the attack and prevented its escalation.

He wished the injured resident a speedy recovery and tasked security agencies with ensuring a thorough investigation.