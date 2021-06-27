By Taiwo Okanlawon

BET has announced that beloved rapper DMX will be honoured with a special tribute at the 2021 “BET AWARDS.”

The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, who had a longstanding friendship with the late musician and will include standout performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

BET will celebrate the life and music of DMX from his early beginnings with the iconic hip hop label, Ruff Ryders, to now, by debuting a new song from DMX’s upcoming posthumous album, EXODUS.

The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT on the same day.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit.

“We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Video choreographer, R&B and Hip Hop veteran, Fatima Robinson, will act as creative director and the tribute will include some of DMX’s iconic hits like Slipping, Party Up, What’s My Name?, Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and many more.

As reported in Billboard, Yonkers, New York native, DMX, sold more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime and amassed 14x-platinum RIAA certifications in the U.S. alone.

DMX continues to hold the unique distinction of being the only artist in history to enter both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts with #1 debuts for his first five consecu­tive career albums, starting with his debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (May 1998, with “Ruff Ryders Anthem”), then Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (December 1998), … And Then There Was X (1999, with “Party Up (Up In Here)”), The Great Depression (2001, with “Who We Be”), and Grand Champ (2003, with his definitive anthem, “Where The Hood At?”).

Themes of redemption weave throughout EXODUS, the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years, since 2003’s Grand Champ.

The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.

The album artwork is by original photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most iconic images of DMX throughout his career.

Hosted by Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson, The 'BET AWARDS' 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT.

The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 will also be honouring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated actor, Queen Latifah, with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The ‘BET Awards’ 2021 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Voting for the 2021 BET AWARDS ‘Viewers Choice Award’ is now open here. BET.com/betawards is the official site for the ‘BET Awards’ and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show.