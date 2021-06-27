Hertha Berlin have reached an agreement with broadcaster ARD to release new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng from his contract as a Euro 2020 analyst so he can attend the club’s pre-season training.

Boateng, 34, was due to work to the conclusion of the Euros on July 11 and initially struggled to be released from his deal early.

But Hertha Berlin told dpa on Sunday that a solution has been found.

They said Boateng would now join their start of pre-season training on Wednesday, a day after his last broadcast with ARD.

However, the announcement by Hertha Berlin makes it the 16th transfer of Boateng’s career.

Boateng also came through the youth ranks at Hertha before he made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

“Hertha BSC is not just any club for me,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m here to give something back. I’ve been around a lot over the years and learned a lot, but all that, my whole career, I owe to this club. I have never forgotten that Hertha was always in my heart.”

Boateng has represented 14 different clubs during his professional career, including AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Schalke.