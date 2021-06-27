By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has lamented undergoing cosmetic surgery.

He said this on Saturday in a post on his Snapchat as he revealed that he is going through excruciating pain following his surgery.

Bobrisky revealed that the process is painful warning others not to be deceived.

He wrote, “Anything that concerns liposuction I don commot my hand for there. The pain na die and some of you girls are going two times. Haa make una fear God.

“All my back is still paining me. I hope my own lipo is going through same process like yours because I’m not understanding.

Bobrisky said he nearly died after the anesthesia wore out, disclosing that the anesthesia is injected inside the spinal cord to ease pain.

“The moment the anesthesia wore out from my body after the surgery I nearly died. The whole hospital no sleep, even pain killer no reach me. I don commot my hand for anything called lipo. I never wan die now.

“See listen if you do lipo you will be off social media for like one month because you have to take care of yourself to avoid infection and all.

“Do you know where they will inject the anesthesia? Inside your spinal cord. My spinal cord still hurts so bad till now. Nobody should hurry me to post please. I need to be okay first,” he wrote in his Snapchat.