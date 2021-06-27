Agency Reports

Czech Republic saw off the much favoured Netherlands in Euro 2020 Round of 16 to book a quarter-final spot against Denmark.

Thanks to goals by Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick in the second half after the Dutch team was reduced to 10 men.

The Dutch completely lost their way in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for handball on 55 minutes.

Holes gave the Czechs the initiative with a powerful header on 68 minutes.

Schick wrapped up victory with his fourth goal of the tournament 10 minutes from time.

The Czechs, who only qualified from England’s Group D in third place, will now face Denmark for a place in the semi-finals.

Holland had gone into the game as strong favourites after winning their group with a 100 per cent record.