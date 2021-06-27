By Shedrack Frank

Governor Douye Diri has declared that his administration will leave no stone unturned in the fight against the peddling of drugs and substance abuse.

Diri made the declaration on Sunday in commemoration of the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the state government had set up the Bayelsa Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee to checkmate trafficking of illegal drugs.

Diri observed that drug abuse was not limited to the youth and stressed the need for all stakeholders to synergise efforts in fighting the menace.

He urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Bayelsa Command, to collaborate with the state Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee, in sharing facts about the social menace to save lives.

The governor observed that drug abuse was not peculiar to any particular age, race, religion or gender.

He noted that everyone was exposed to the dangers posed by the social malady in society.

Diri who described drug substance abuse as an enabler of crime and criminality warned those perpetrating the act to desist from it in their best interests or face the wrath of the law.

His words: “Drug abuse is not limited to only our youths. We should share the facts about drug abuse. Let our youths shun drug abuse.

“The government has set up the Bayelsa Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee. That tells you that we are putting our first 11 to fight this menace of drugs.

“There will be no room for drug peddling; no room for drug marketing, and no room for drug consumption.

“The committee has been charged and sooner than later, they will have offices in all the local government’s areas of the state and as we go on, we will cascade it to all constituencies.

“Those who are into it either as dealers or consumers should desist from this harmful practise because there will be no hiding place for any of them; Our crack team will smoke them out,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Bayelsa Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee, Dr Faith Izibenua, described the 2021 World Day Against Drug Abuse as a call to action for all to share facts about drug abuse.

Izibenua, however, cautioned everyone to get the right information from the right sources to share.

He added that the UN 2021 World Drug Report on drug and substance abuse indicated that 200 million people were engaged in drug abuse worldwide.

Highlights of the celebration included a road walk led by the governor from Imgbi Junction, in the Yenagoa metropolis, to the Peace Park.

NAN