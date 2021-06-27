By Yakubu Uba

Residents of Bama in Borno State has organised a special anniversary to celebrate the return of peace and normalcy to the war-torn community.

Bama, a commercial nerve centre of Borno was sacked by the Boko Haram insurgents in 2014, causing massive destruction and displacement of thousands of the inhabitants.

The town was liberated in 2016 by the military and most of the displaced persons resettled in 2020.

However, the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar Kyari, who spoke at a cultural event on Saturday in Bama, said the anniversary was aimed at building resilience, peace restoration and showcase the robust culture of the people.

Kyari said the anniversary was organised in collaboration between the Bama Emirate Council and the Mercy Corps, an International Non-Governmental Organisation (iNGO).

“This event was conceived by Bama Emirate Council to enhance greater understanding of our language and culture through which we promote peace and development.

“The ceremony is a signal to all and sundry that peace has returned to Bama, and Bama is on the path of restoration of its lost glory.

“This event is significant and provides an opportunity for us to celebrate our unique culture, tradition and diversity.

“This cultural day would have been possible without understanding, support and cooperation of the Borno State Government and Mercy Corps.

“It is my hope that this day will mark the beginning of a new era of peace, security and prosperity in Bama and renewed interest in our history, culture and tradition,” he said.

Kyari lauded the contributions of the military, police and other security agencies as well as members of vigilante groups in consolidating the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the area.

The traditional ruler said the people in the area would continue to cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace in the area.

In a remark, Mr Ndubusi Anyawu, Country Director of the Mercy Corps, said the organisation would continue to share a common vision with the emirate council on recovery and development programmes.

Anyawu said the organisation was working in partnership with the state and local governments as well as community leaders to fast track resettlement and recovery processes.

According to him, the organisation with the support of the European Union (EU) and United States Agency for International Development (SAID), initiated viable programmes to facilitate resettlement and peace restoration.

He said the organisation had distributed a six-month food ratio to 5,000 deserving households and Multi-purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) to 1,200 households in Bama.

The director said organisation provided 325 permanent shelters equipped with solar for IDPs and returnees in Bama.

He listed other projects to include rehabilitation of 300 shelters, construction of five solar motorised boreholes and trained 1,200 youth on different skills.

Others were the installation of five transformers in resettled communities, food distribution to 2 000 households, rehabilitation, and equipping of Multi-Skills raining Center (MSTRC), Bama, Anyawu said.

“The interventions are part of our mission to see a Bama that is empowered, resilient and secured.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, said the state Commissioner of Information, lauded the organisation over its intervention in Bama.

Abba-Jato said the gesture was in inline with the resettlement and other empowerment programmes of the state government.

Abba-Jato who hailed from Bama recounted the gory experiences of the displaced persons in the hands of the insurgents, noting that many businessmen were pauperized.

According to him, all parts of Borno State had been recovered except that residents some areas, such as Abadam and Gudumbali were yet to be resettled.