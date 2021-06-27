By Edeki Igafe
The Project 2022 Taskforce, an offshoot of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), has served a 90-day mandatory notice on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to amend the current NFF Statutes 2010.
This order is contained in a statement signed by the Taskforce Chairman/Facilitator, Harrison Jalla, Secretary, Edema Fuludu and members, Rumson Baribote, Austin Popo, Tajudeen Disu, Felix Owolabi, Yahaya Adams, Stanley Okoronkwo, among others, after a news briefing on Sunday, in Warri.
Presided by Baribote, the meeting demanded the amendment to reflect; “the composition of the NFF Congress, composition of the executive committee of the NFF”.
And also that, “the voting pattern and any other relevant provision of the NFF Statutes 2010, in consonance with FIFA, CAF and NFF and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”.
Baribote said that failure to comply with the demands would lead to the use of the legal process to interpret the law that set up the NFF.
The group expressed displeasure over the manner football had been administered in the country in the past decades and moved to address the anomalies.
They said that sports, particularly football, had the potential of turning around the economic fortunes of the country through employment creation and improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“We, as members of the PFAN, the biggest stakeholder in Nigerian football and member of the NFF, have the locus standi by extension and implication; to seek ways to correct flaws and impediments that have made football development stunted for too long in the country.
