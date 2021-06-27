Agency Report

Lagos remains the hardest-hit by COVID-19 as it logged 30 out of the 35 cases reported by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

Kwara logged three cases, while Gombe and Kano logged one case each.

A total of 259 cases had been confirmed within the last seven days, the NCDC said in its latest upddate.

NCDC reported zero fatality. Thus the 2,119 death toll remains unchanged.

According to the agency, 163,946 people have been discharged out of 167,465 cases.

The discharged included the nine reported on Saturday.

Nigeria’s active cases still stand at 1,374.