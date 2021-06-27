By Abankula

Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has come under fire by Nigerians over his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s new media aide hinted on Sunday that Matawalle may be the third PDP governor to join APC.

“So Zamfara is back home. Welcome Matawalle,” Ahmad cryptically posted on his Facebook Page on Sunday morning.

Some reports said Matawalle may complete the move on Tuesday.

He had been previously reported to have planned the switch for 12 June. But it didn’t happen.

Should the decamping happen, Matawalle will become the latest Governor to defect to the ruling party in 2021.

The other two governors are Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River.

However, Ahmad’s disclosure has triggered negative reactions to the governor, with many wondering why he wants to leave his party, to join the APC that has failed to deliver on its promises.

“You can have all the governors, but not the masses who are the real electorates.The Buhari we were told is not the one in Aso Villa heading the affairs of Nation now”, wrote Abdallah A. Abdallah.

“He made a big mistake but he would not know now until 2023”, said Ibrahim Tajudden.

“He fail to remember when he get power it’s a will of God now he want use his talent to remain in power”, Salihu Yahaya said.

Ahmad Idris Abubakar condemned the move.

“This is nothing but a move to save his second term ambition. Just like the others, Matawalle is clueless”, he wrote.

Comr Abdulkadir Dantsoho Spikin also wrote:

“What’s wrong with Nigerian Leaders? APC spent 6 years in power with nothing to show and now some of our governors decamping to the ruling party for them to rig the 2023 Election mtsw!”

Matawalle however attracted some favourable comments, with some saying that he should ignore the wailers.

“Good move His Excellency, don’t mind the wailing wailers”, wrote Lawrence Efiom.

“You have taken the right decision, only a fool will want to fight to get peace when an option of getting peace is available without fighting. Congratulations!!”

