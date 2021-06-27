By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian music star, Olawale Ashimi aka Brymo has featured in a movie as an actor for the first time in his career.

The music star who has seven albums to his name played the lead role of an up-and-coming singer (Kola) in a short film which premiered on YouTube recently.

The movie is titled ‘Prince of Admission.’

Produced by Udoka Oyeke, the story talks about Kola trying to make the most of his music so he can get himself and his sister out of the slums of Lagos.

The movie also gives an insight into some of the challenges upcoming artists face in terms of the financial burden of getting their songs played on television and radio, and reach a mass audience.