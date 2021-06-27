Senator Bukola Saraki has recognized Valentine Ozigbo as the winner of the Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary elections.

Saraki made the decision after two factions produced two candidates in parallel primaries in Anambra.

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC emerged as the winner in one of the primaries, while Senator Ugochukwu Uba, emerged as the candidate in the other.

Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Head of the Electoral Panel announced Ozigbo’s victory at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka on Saturday.

While Sen. Ugochukwu Uba emerged winner of the PDP primary organised by Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction of the party.

The PDP in Anambra is divided between the Chief Ndubuisi led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led acting Caretaker Committee, following a judgment of an Abuja High Court on June 9.

However, Saraki appealed to all the leaders in Anambra to rally around Ozigbo.

According to Saraki, PDP can only field one candidate in the upcoming election.

Please read Saraki’s message below:

I congratulate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the winner of the Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary elections. As we move forward, I appeal to all PDP leaders in Anambra State to rally around the candidate to ensure that our party wins the November election.

On his part, our flag bearer in Anambra State must let all his co-aspirants know that there is “no victor and no vanquished” in the just-concluded primary election. The victory is for our great party.

Hence, our candidate’s immediate efforts should be geared towards convincing all stakeholders that he is a team player and ready to work with them to ensure victory for the party — in the best interest of the Anambra people.

I have spoken to some of our leaders in Anambra State on the need for us to work together as one united, indivisible team in the upcoming campaign. I am particularly happy and impressed by their disposition.

Even though all the aspirants in the just-concluded primary election are capable and qualified, our party can only field one candidate.

Therefore, we must all place the interest of the country, state, and party above any individual interests.