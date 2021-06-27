By Chimezie Anaso/Awka

One party, two candidates. That was the story of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Anambra as two factions produced two candidates in parallel primaries.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC emerged winner in one of the primaries, while Senator Ugochukwu Uba, emerged the candidate in the other.

Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Head of the Electoral Panel announced Ozigbo’s victory at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka on Saturday.

He said Ozigbo polled 62 votes and was closely trailed by Dr Obiora Okonkwo who garnered 58 votes.

Mrs Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate was third with 44 votes.

Dr Winston Udeh got 12 votes to come fourth in the contest while Mr Chris Azubogu representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo got 10 votes.

Other aspirants were Dr Godwin Maduka, five votes; Ms Genevieve Ekwochi three votes; Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwue two votes; Chief Walter Okeke, two votes and Dr Ifenna Okwenna one vote.

A total of 16 aspirants contested for the PDP ticket out of which 12 were present at the venue and three withdrew from the race.

Earlier, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba had emerged winner of the PDP primary organised by Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction of the party.

The Umeaba primary was held at the Paul University Complex, Awka.

The PDP in Anambra is divided between the Chief Ndubuisi led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led acting Caretaker Committee, following a judgement of an Abuja High Court on June 9.