Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has graduated from Babcock University.

Iyabo Ojo announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Sunday.

“What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord. Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord,” Iyabo Ojo wrote.

.

“Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021. I Love you scatter.

“Thanks for always making me proud.

“God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading.”

Priscilla, on her part, simply wrote: “Educated. Blessed and Thankful.”