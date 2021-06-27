Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has graduated from Babcock University.

Iyabo Ojo announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Sunday.

“What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord. Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord,” Iyabo Ojo wrote.
“Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021. I Love you scatter.

“Thanks for always making me proud.

“God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading.”

Priscilla, on her part, simply wrote: “Educated. Blessed and Thankful.”