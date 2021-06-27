Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has graduated from Babcock University.
Iyabo Ojo announced the good news via her verified Instagram page on Sunday.
“What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord. Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord,” Iyabo Ojo wrote.
.
“Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021. I Love you scatter.
“Thanks for always making me proud.
“God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading.”
Priscilla, on her part, simply wrote: “Educated. Blessed and Thankful.”
