By Kazeem Akande/Somolu

Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State have defended the choice of incumbent Mr Abdul-Hamed Salawu, as the chairmanship candidate in the 24 July council election.

The leaders in show of solidarity said on Sunday that Salawu, who is seeking re-election, remains the APC candidate for the area.

Hundreds of APC members in Somolu organised a special gathering to endorse Salawu’s candidature.

Mr Dosu Matiluko, who is the scribe of the party leaders in Somolu Federal Constituency, thanked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his consistent strive in ensuring the political space of Somolu was stabilised.

“We thank Tinubu and the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members, especially Sen. Anthony Adefuye, for his consistent strive in ensuring the political space of Somolu is peacefull.”

He said the leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, have done the party and state proud.

According to him, APC in Somolu is a well coordinated chapter of the party and their internal democracy is second to non as the steps to correct the errors of the past started in November 2019.

He added that the party had reached a common front to ensure the Salawu completed his second term in office.

“All the leaders of APC in Somolu had agreed long before now that he should complete his second term.

“This is so that they can approach the polls as a team as they do not want to be disunited for chairmanship tussle reasons,” Matiluko said.

Mr Rotimi Olowo, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu Constituency 1, said that the Lagos State chapter of APC should be applauded for ensuring the wishes of the people of Somolu were honoured by the emergence of Salawu as the party’s candidate.

Olowo said the leaders had decided to return Salawu since November 2019 for the second term due to his giant strides in grassroots development.

Artisans, Trade Unions, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), religious bodies and other interest groups attended the meeting in large numbers and demonstrated support for Salawu.