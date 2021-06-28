By Abankula with reports by Abubakar Ahmed/Gusau

Eighteen APC governors, led by Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, are expected in Gusau tomorrow to formally receive Governor Bello Matawalle into their fold.

Mr Yusuf Idris, Matawalle’s Director-General of Media said the ceremony in which the governor will be the latest PDP renegade, will also witness the defection of legislators.

“The governor will come along with all the National and State Assembly members as well as the PDP executives from all levels of the state,” Idris said.

Idris said:“All is now set for our governor to move from the PDP to the APC.

“All the committees that are charged with responsibility for a smooth transition of the governor have reported from their various committees that things have taken shape for the event which is scheduled to hold at a grand reception in Gusau on Tuesday, June 29,” he said.

The media aide said the governor’s planned defection to APC would further strengthen the party in the state.

“Let me emphasise to you that Zamfara politicians have always been a single family and even as a PDP governor, my principal, Gov Bello Matawalle has always related very well with those in the opposition parties.

“Many people from high and low have followed the governor into the PDP in order to offer their positive advices for the growth and development of the state, some of such persons were given top government positions and responsibilities which they held very well too.”

Matawalle will be the third PDP governor to ditch the party and join the APC.

Other renegades are Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River.

With Matawalle’s defection the number of PDP governors has shrunk from 16 to 13. APC now has 23 states in its control.