By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra Election, Andy Uba has sought the support of other aspirants who could not make it beyond the party primary.

Uba while speaking to journalists at his campaign office in Awka, the state capital, called on other aspirants to join him in the journey.

“Please join me.., I can’t go this journey alone,” he said.

The former senator said the governorship election can not be won by the party if division still exists among members as he said all of them need to come together for the greater task ahead.

“This campaign cannot be achieved by a divided camp. I plead with all today that we come together to achieve our collective victory. It was a free and fair contest and by the grace of God, I emerged victorious.”

“I extend a hand of fellowship and brotherhood to all brave qualified men who contested this election with me. I ask you to join me to walk this road to victory. I have been in your shoes several times where I was not lucky and I joined the victor to try to achieve victory for our party.

“I implore you to please join me as I recognise that I cannot go on this journey alone. Some may say that it is not easy to be magnanimous in victory but I declare today that the victory that bears my name is our collective victory,” he said.

He also thanked the leadership of the APC and members who voted him at the party primaries. Uba promised not to disappoint them.