By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kylian Mbappe missed his penalty kick to send world Champions France out of Euro 2020 after shootout with Switzerland.

The game ended 3-3 on normal duration and there was no goal on extra-time, with penalty deciding who go through between the two nation.

The Swiss won 5-4 after Mbappe miss the last penalty for France, with the goalkeeper keeping it out of goal.

Mbappe has been very poor all through the tournament without a goal to show that he is the next superstar after Messi and Ronaldo.

Earlier, Switzerland had stunned France with an opener on 15 minutes through Haris Seferovic.

Steven Zuber showcased his brilliant technique and produced a beautiful lofted cross into the box. Haris Seferovic got onto the scoresheet by sweetly heading it low inside the left post.

France equalised on 57 minutes through Karim Benzema.

Mbappe played a fantastic through ball and found Karim Benzema, who reacted quickly to get in front of the goalkeeper and fired a close-range shot into the bottom left corner.

Two minutes later, France took the lead through Benzema with his second goal of the match.

Antoine Griezmann found Benzema and he showed great determination to get to the ball and planted a header into the back of the net.

The French side look to have won the match, netting a third goal on 75 minutes through Paul Pogba who has been France’s most outstanding player in the tournament.

The ball rebounded and arrived at the feet of Pogba just outside the box and he fired a brilliant shot into the top right corner. His attempt was beyond the reach of Yann Sommer.

Switzerland reduced the tally after Haris Seferovic ran onto a clever lofted pass from Kevin Mbabu and easily beat the keeper with a header low into the middle of the goal from close range.

The Swiss side stunned France with a leveller on 90 minutes as Granit Xhaka showed great vision to find Mario Gavranovic with a cheeky pass inside the box, and his first-time shot was precise and sailed into the bottom left corner.

The goal took the match to extra-time and to penalty with Switzerland emerging winner.