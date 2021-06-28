By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has defeated at least five other musicians to emerge winner of the 2021 BET Best International Act awards.

Burna Boy was nominated in the category alongside Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Youssoupha (France).

The self-acclaimed African Giant and Grammy Award winner was announced as the winner of the category at the event which took place on the 27th of June 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Watch a video of the singer with his award below: