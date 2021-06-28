By Muhaimin Olowoporoku and Agency Report

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, aka Cardi B has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Kiari Cephus, also known as Offset.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday as she showed off her growing baby bump at the BET award.

Cardi won two prizes at the ceremony, best video, and best collaboration, for WAP – a duet with Megan Thee Stallion.

She first hinted she was pregnant during her performance with a rap group, Migos, at the BET awards.

Cardi B arrived on stage in a Dolce and Gabbana custom diamond-studded bodysuit, featuring an extreme cut-out at the center of the outfit, which highlighted her protruding stomach.

After confirming she was pregnant on her verified Instagram page, her husband Offset also took to his Instagram to do the same.

He shared her picture at the event, using the caption, “#2”. He also shared on his Instagram Story, “Another blessing.”

Cardi B had her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in 2018.